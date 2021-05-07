Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu take their first jab of coronavirus vaccine

It is all known that the second wave of Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in the country. Daily lakhs of cases are being registered and even the death rate is also high. Even the Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Bappi Lahari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Rampal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Deepika Padukone, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and a few others are already attacked with this deadly virus. Thus most of the actors are creating awareness among their fans through their social media posts. They are urging their fans to take their vaccine to stay away from this deadly disease.

Off late, as the Government has given permission to the all the people between 18-44 category to also get vaccinated, actors are taking their first jab of vaccine and are sharing their pics on social media. They are encouraging their posts and also urging them to wear masks and follow social distancing. Even Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu also got their first dosage of vaccine and shared the pics on their Instagram Stories… Take a look!



Gautam Kitchlu











Along with posing for the cams after getting vaccinated, they are seen wearing masks. Gautam also wrote, "First shot done. We urge everyone to get themselves registered on the Arogya Setu app or the Cowin website. Get your #vaccination slot and take full precautions.



Help stop the spread of COVID-19 by taking the vaccine!

Thank you @my_bmc and @nanavatihospital for a safe vaccination drive keeping all the safety precautions in place. Well done".









Even a few days ago, Gautam dropped a cool selfie and created awareness among their fans. He wrote, "We are all in this together!



It is devastating to hear the news about so many people getting affected by the deadly #Corona virus. Other than maintaining social distancing norms, sanitizing & taking precautions, there is so much more we can do together. Lend a helping hand to the needy COVID patients. You can make a huge impact in this pandemic situation.

We have an appeal to make to all of you -



If you are a Corona virus survivor, then we request you to donate your Plasma and save lives. You can be the 'Superhero' of a COVID patient and be their savior. Visit @kettoindia or @thebetterindia to know all about the Plasma donation requirements and procedure. Let's fight it out together! Stay safe and stay home everyone!".

Through this post, the power couple asked their fans to stray safe and also donate the plasma after getting recovered from this deadly disease.



Even Kajal Aggarwal also shared a pic on her Instagram Stories.









In this pic, she is seen taking her vaccine. She also wrote, "Special shout out to my amazing @ritishshah6 for the most comfortable and high protection masks."

Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie which is directed by Koratala Siva.



