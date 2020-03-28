Tollywood News: Kajal Aggarwal enjoys childhood favourite Ramayan on DD National

Tollywood News: Sensational actress Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying her quarantine time with her family members. Since Doordarshan decided to telecast Ramayan on TV channel again, the actress has spent time in front of the Television today to catch the special episode of Ramayan. She also tweeted the same.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Twitter profile and wrote, "Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes so glad it's restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology."

On the work front, Kajal took a break from the film shoots. Kajal is busy working on the film Indian 2 right now. Kajal is also planning to see her movie Paris Paris hitting the screens sometime soon.

