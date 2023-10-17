Kajal Aggarwal raises hopes on ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

The most awaited movie 'Bhagwant Kesari', being made under the banner of the Shine Screens under the direction of successful director Anil Ravipudi with God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna as the hero. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the heroine while Sreeleela is playing a pivotal role. The promotional content of the film has created huge buzz. “Bhagwant Kesari” will be released on October 19 as a gift for Dussehra. In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, heroine Kajal Aggarwal shared her experiences of working for “Bhagwant Kesari.” Let’s have a look into it.

How will your character Katyayan be in ‘Bhagwant Kesari?’

Katyayani is a psychologist. Very smart, intelligent, also very funny. My character has a lot of humor. I enjoyed doing this role a lot.

‘Bhagwant Kesari’ tells the story of women power and women empowerment. How is it to be a part of such a story?

This is the reason for choosing this story. I really liked the concept of 'Bhagwant Kesari'. There is a need in today's society to talk about raising the girl child boldly and empowering women. It is a joy to see our superstars coming forward to tell such stories. This is a film that made me feel the need to tell this story rather than how my character is. Such a good message should go to people. It is a pleasure to be a part of such a great film.

How was working with Balakrishna?

Balakrishna is very sweet and friendly. He has a great sense of humor. Above all, he is a very honest man. It was a pleasure to work with him. There are some funny scenes between us. The audience will enjoy them a lot.

How was it sharing screen with Sreeleela?

Sreeleela is very talented. Very energetic. Very active on the sets. She has a desire to do good roles. The role of Vizzi Papa in this is very important in the story. Surely this role will bring him a good name. He has a very good future.

How is ‘Bhagwant Kesari’ going to be?

'Bhagwant Kesari' is a power packed movie. Emotions and action are amazing. There is also a strong message. This is a must watch movie for everyone.