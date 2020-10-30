Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Wedding: Here Is The First Pic Of Beautiful Bride And Groom

Tollywood ace actress Kajal Aggarwal ties a knot with her beau Gautam Kitchlu a couple of hours ago… The gala wedding event took place at Taj Mahal hotel, Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by a very few close friends and relatives from immediate families amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Here is the first pic of the beautiful couple Kajal and Gautam straight from the wedding ceremony…









Here are the beautiful couple… They are just married and looking awesome in the regal wedding attires. Kajal picked a custom-made red lehenga enahcned with intricate golden embroidery and Gautam best complimented his dear bride with baby pink kurta pyjama. The gold choker, chaandbaali maang tikka and meatching jhumkas along with stack of red bangles made our Kajal look like a princess and the cute wedding glow gave her a charming appeal on her D-day.









Kajal also shared her first glimpse being a bride just before she took phehras with Gautam. This 'Magadheera' actress looked beautiful and all ready with her on-point makeup and 'Chaand baali' maang tikka. She posed to cams in bathrobe and her hair was tied up in a bun form which was decorated with beautiful roses. This monochrome pic also showed off her hands with traditional red chooda which are filled with Gautam's named Mehndi. Kajal captioned this image as, "Calm before the storm."

Kajal is the prettiest bride and let us also have a look at her Mehndi and Haldi pics…









Beautiful 'Seeta' actress enjoying her 'Haldi' ceremony…









A glimpse of her 'Mehndi'…









Well, Kajal and Gautam will shift to their new house in Mumbai post wedding… Already the interiors of the house are ready and here is the glimpse of their new condo…

Happy Wedding Kajal and Gautam… Have a great bond and enjoy your D-Day to the core!!!