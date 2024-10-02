‘Kali’ explores dark themes: Writer K Raghavendra Reddy

The psychological thriller "Kali," featuring young heroes Prince and Naresh Agastya, is all set for a grand theatrical release on October 4. Produced by Rudra Creations and presented by esteemed story writer K. Raghavendra Reddy, the film is directed by Siva Sashu and produced by Leela Gautam Varma.

K. Raghavendra Reddy shared insights about the film, emphasizing its unique focus on mental health issues, particularly the rise in suicides post-pandemic. “The story of 'Kali' revolves around a man named Sivaram, who, in a moment of despair, encounters a stranger that changes his life,” he explained. Reddy expressed pride in presenting a film that addresses such a crucial subject, stating, “We aim to gain recognition with this fresh backdrop.”

The trailer has already garnered positive feedback, with industry figures like Nag Ashwin and Prabhas promoting it on social media. Reddy highlighted the film's impressive visuals and quality VFX, stating, “We invested appropriately without compromising on production quality.” He also praised the performances of Prince and Naresh Agastya, noting their on-screen chemistry.

As "Kali" gears up for its release, Reddy remains optimistic about its reception, both in theaters and on OTT platforms. He believes that the film's mature themes and strong storytelling will resonate with audiences, paving the way for more meaningful cinema in the industry.