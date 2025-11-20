‘Kalivi Vanam’ promises a refreshing forest-like experience, set for Nov 21 release

The upcoming Telugu film Kalivi Vanam is set to offer audiences a rare cinematic experience rooted in nature, say its makers. Senior actor Raghu Babu stated that watching the film will give viewers the same soothing experience as spending a weekend in a forest, thanks to its authentic Telangana village backdrop and strong environmental message inspired by the theme “Vruksho Rakshati Rakshitaha” (Protect trees, and they will protect you).

Produced by Mallikarjun Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy under the A R Productions banner, the film is written and directed by Raj Narendra. With post-production completed, Kalivi Vanam is slated for a theatrical release on November 21.

The cast includes Raghu Babu, Sammetta Gandhi, Vijayalakshmi, Bitthiri Sathi, Balagam Satyanarayana, Mahender Nath, Satish Sree Charan, and Ashok, with Nagadurga making her debut as the female lead.

At the press meet, Raghu Babu praised the film’s strong environmental core and commended the producers—new to the industry—for delivering a visually rich and well-crafted film. He also appreciated M. S. K. Madeen’s music and DOP Babu’s cinematography.

Bitthiri Sathi expressed confidence that the film would resonate with audiences, highlighting the hard work of the team and the refreshing narrative.

Director Raj Narendra emphasized that the film blends entertainment with awareness, aiming to inspire audiences to connect with nature and value its preservation.

Debutante Nagadurga described Kalivi Vanam as a meaningful story that will deeply move viewers, expressing gratitude to the team for trusting her with a powerful role.