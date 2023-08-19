Kaliyugam Pattanamlo Shooting In A Single Schedule

Dr. K. Chandra Obul Reddy, G. Maheswara Reddy, and Kattam Ramesh of Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations Production are jointly producing their Production No 1 Kaliyugam Pattanamlo introducing Vishwa Karthikeya and Ayushi Patel as the hero and heroine with debutant Ramakanth Reddy helming it. It is known that the title logo poster released by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister S.B Amzad Basha received a good response.

The makers created curiosity among movie buffs with the title poster alone. Now the makers surprise the industry circles with their pace in shooting the movie. Kaliyugam Pattanamlo is being made with a different concept and it can be watched with the entire family since it will have elements for all sections. Freshly, the makers have come up with an update regarding the shooting of this film.

Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in the beautiful locations of Kadapa district. It is remarkable that the entire film is being shot in a single schedule. The producer is making the movie with high technical standards in an uncompromised manner. The entire cast is participating in this schedule. The makers say that there is a cheerful atmosphere on the set and everything is full of positive energy.

While Ajay Arasada is providing the music for this movie, Charan Madhavaneni handles the cinematography, Garry BH is the editor and Ravi is the art director.

Cast: Vishwa Karthikeya, Ayushi Patel

Banner: Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations Production

Producers: Dr. K. Chandra Obul Reddy, G. Maheswara Reddy, and Kattam Ramesh

Story, Dialogues, Screenplay, Direction: Ramakanth Reddy

Director of Photography: Charan Madhavaneni

Music Director: Ajay Arasada

Editor: Gary BH

Lyrics: Chandra Bose, Bhaskarabhatla

Art Director: Ravi

Stunts: Premson

Choreographer: Moheen Master

PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu