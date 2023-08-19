Live
- Vivo V29e Artistic Red edition to feature colour-changing glass
- CM Siddaramaiah released rs 50 lakh each to legislators for local area development
- Whole congress cabinet would be changed after two and half years : MLA
- Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate Gruhalakshmi Yojana in cultural city
- Desi entrepreneur's Journey towards Global Sustainable Electric Mobility
- Vizag Zoo receives lioness in animal exchange programme
- Hyderabad: One injured in an explosion at scrap godown in Musheerabad
- Protest against water release to Tamil Nadu gains momentum in Mandya
- BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda visits Himachal Pradesh on 20th August
- New research exposes the dark side of social media influencers
Just In
Kaliyugam Pattanamlo Shooting In A Single Schedule
Dr. K. Chandra Obul Reddy, G. Maheswara Reddy, and Kattam Ramesh of Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations Production are jointly producing their...
Dr. K. Chandra Obul Reddy, G. Maheswara Reddy, and Kattam Ramesh of Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations Production are jointly producing their Production No 1 Kaliyugam Pattanamlo introducing Vishwa Karthikeya and Ayushi Patel as the hero and heroine with debutant Ramakanth Reddy helming it. It is known that the title logo poster released by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister S.B Amzad Basha received a good response.
The makers created curiosity among movie buffs with the title poster alone. Now the makers surprise the industry circles with their pace in shooting the movie. Kaliyugam Pattanamlo is being made with a different concept and it can be watched with the entire family since it will have elements for all sections. Freshly, the makers have come up with an update regarding the shooting of this film.
Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in the beautiful locations of Kadapa district. It is remarkable that the entire film is being shot in a single schedule. The producer is making the movie with high technical standards in an uncompromised manner. The entire cast is participating in this schedule. The makers say that there is a cheerful atmosphere on the set and everything is full of positive energy.
While Ajay Arasada is providing the music for this movie, Charan Madhavaneni handles the cinematography, Garry BH is the editor and Ravi is the art director.
Cast: Vishwa Karthikeya, Ayushi Patel
Banner: Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations Production
Producers: Dr. K. Chandra Obul Reddy, G. Maheswara Reddy, and Kattam Ramesh
Story, Dialogues, Screenplay, Direction: Ramakanth Reddy
Director of Photography: Charan Madhavaneni
Music Director: Ajay Arasada
Editor: Gary BH
Lyrics: Chandra Bose, Bhaskarabhatla
Art Director: Ravi
Stunts: Premson
Choreographer: Moheen Master
PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu