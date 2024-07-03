 ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 600 Crore Mark

Did you know that the Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ created a tsunami of collections in its first weekend? However, from the fifth day, there was a noticeable dip in collections. On the sixth day, the collections further reduced. Despite this, it is remarkable that the gross collections have already exceeded the film's budget.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crossed its budget of Rs. 600 crores in gross collections within six days. This movie, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, was released last Thursday (June 27). It collected Rs. 191.5 crores on the first day. On the sixth day, sacnilk.com revealed that the film collected only Rs. 27.85 crores in India.



Day-wise Box Office Collection



Day 1 (June 27): Rs. 191.5 crores



Day 2: Rs. 59.3 crores

Day 3: Rs. 66.2 crores

Day 4: Rs. 88.2 crores

Day 5: Rs. 34.15 crores

Day 6: Rs. 27.85 crores

On Monday, the collections were reduced by half, and on Tuesday (July 2), there was another 18.5 percent reduction. This brings the total collection in India to Rs. 371 crores in six days. On the sixth day, the movie collected Rs. 11.2 crores in Telugu, Rs. 14 crores in Hindi, Rs. 1.4 crores in Tamil, Rs. 1.2 crores in Malayalam, and Rs. 0.25 crores in Kannada. It is remarkable that it has reached about Rs. 200 crores in six days alone in the Telugu version.



Language-wise Box Office Collection on Day 6

Telugu: Rs. 11.2 crores



Hindi: Rs. 14 crores

Tamil: Rs. 1.4 crores

Malayalam: Rs. 1.2 crores

Kannada: Rs. 0.25 crores

The hype around ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ led to sensational first-day collections of Rs. 95.3 crores in India. After that, on the second day, the collections fell to Rs. 59.3 crores. On the third day, the collections increased slightly to Rs. 66.2 crores. On the fourth day, they reached Rs. 88.2 crores. On the first Monday (the fifth day), it collected Rs. 34.15 crores.



In fact, the movie achieved gross collections of Rs. 625 crores worldwide within five days, and these increased further on the sixth day. From the first day, the movie did not receive any negative feedback. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been receiving positive reviews from both audiences and celebrities.



Worldwide Gross Collection



Within Five Days: Rs. 625 crores



Not only in the Telugu-speaking regions but also in the Hindi belt, the movie is performing well. In fact, from the fourth day onwards, the collections in Hindi surpassed those in Telugu. On the fourth day (Sunday), the highest collection was Rs. 40 crores in the Hindi version.



This movie, which blends science fiction with Hindu mythology, has been well-received by the audience. It has taken Indian cinema to another level in terms of action, graphics, and its unique concept.

