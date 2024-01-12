‘Kalki 2898 AD’ locks release date

Prabhas, the highly acclaimed Pan-Indian actor, is basking in the resounding success of his latest project, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. Amidst an array of upcoming films, his immediate release is Kalki 2898 AD, with the makers recently unveiling May 9, 2024, as the official theatrical release date.





This announcement aligns with the release dates of Vyjayanthi Movies' Jagadeka blockbusters Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and Mahanati. In this mythological sci-fi production, Deepika Padukone takes the lead, supported by notable contributions from Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Pasupathy, and others in pivotal roles.



The musical direction of this high-budget cinematic venture is entrusted to Santhosh Narayanan, promising an immersive experience through captivating melodies and impactful compositions. As audiences eagerly anticipate the release, stay tuned for more updates on this visually stunning and technologically advanced cinematic spectacle that is set to redefine the standards of visual effects in the industry. Prabhas continues to captivate audiences with his diverse roles, and Kalki 2898 AD is poised to be another milestone in his illustrious career.