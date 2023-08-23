‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team leaks a video from editing room; goes viral

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday yesterday. The actor has not just entertained audiences but also inspired many filmmakers, actors, and technicians over the past four decades. Wishes are pouring from all the corners for the legend.



Team “Kalki 2898 AD” wished Megastar in a unique manner. They leaked a scene from the editing room and said that they were inspired by “Chiru Leaks.” Prabhas recreated the famous scene from Chiru’s industry-hit “Gang Leader.” In a mass scene, Chiru holds a portable gas burner which is a favorite scene for fans.

PAN India star Prabhas has recreated the same now, and he looked dashing in the small video released by the team. The social media post of the makers read: “Straight from the hearts and editing room of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.” To note, Prabhas has revealed in many instances that he is a huge fan of Chiranjeevi.

The smart looks of Prabhas are in the video are creating ripples on the internet, and the movie’s hashtag is trending top on Twitter nationwide. This goes on to show how audiences are eagerly waiting for this cinematic marvel.

Straight from the hearts and the editing room of #Kalki2898AD 👀



Here’s wishing our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu an extraordinary birthday!



Inspired by #ChiruLeaks 😉 pic.twitter.com/uFrJp8Rx9T — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) August 22, 2023



