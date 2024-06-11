‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team plans to revive 1 AM shows in Andhra Pradesh

In a strategic move to boost its box office performance, the team behind the highly anticipated film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is planning to revive the 1AM shows in Andhra Pradesh. This decision comes in the wake of recent changes in the state government, opening new opportunities for the film industry.

The revival of these late-night shows is expected to significantly enhance the film’s revenue, tapping into the enthusiasm of die-hard fans eager to watch the movie as soon as possible. The film's producers believe that the additional showtimes will cater to a larger audience, thereby increasing ticket sales and overall viewership.

To ensure a seamless release, the 'Kalki 2898 AD' team is actively addressing concerns from both buyers and makers. Efforts are being made to coordinate with theater owners and distributors to facilitate the smooth scheduling and operation of these early morning screenings.

The revival of the 1AM shows not only reflects a dynamic approach to film distribution but also highlights the flexibility and adaptability of the Telugu film industry in maximizing its market potential. As the release date approaches, fans and industry insiders alike are watching closely to see how this innovative strategy will impact the film’s performance.

'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin, is already generating considerable excitement, and this move is expected to further amplify the buzz surrounding its release.