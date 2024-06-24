‘Kalki’ actor Rajasekhar responds on Book My Show glitch

The highly anticipated Telugu film "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, has generated immense buzz among fans. With advance bookings now open, fans eagerly rushed to secure their tickets. However, an unexpected mix-up on the popular ticket booking platform, BookMyShow, caused quite a stir.

Fans searching for "Kalki 2898 AD" on BookMyShow were inadvertently redirected to another film titled "Kalki," an older movie starring Dr. Rajasekhar. As a result, many fans ended up booking tickets that featured Rajasekhar's picture instead of promotional material for the upcoming Prabhas starrer. The confusion led to a flurry of social media posts from puzzled and amused fans who quickly brought the issue to the attention of BookMyShow and the film's production team.

Dr. Rajasekhar, who starred in the earlier film "Kalki," responded to the situation with good humor. He took to social media to clarify his non-involvement in the new film while extending his best wishes to the team behind "Kalki 2898 AD." "Naaku assalu sammandham ledhu.. Jokes apart… Wishing dear #Prabhas @nagashwin7, Maa #AshwiniDutt garu @VyjayanthiFilms, The stellar cast and crew all the very very best! May you create history and take the film industry a step ahead #kalki2898ad," Rajasekhar posted.

In response to the mix-up, BookMyShow reassured fans that their bookings were still valid for "Kalki 2898 AD" despite the initial error. They apologized for the confusion and confirmed that the issue had been rectified to prevent further misunderstandings.

"Kalki 2898 AD," produced by Vyjayanthi Films, promises to be a visually stunning and innovative film, with a stellar cast and crew dedicated to delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience. As promotions ramp up and the release date approaches, the excitement among fans continues to build, undeterred by the recent ticketing confusion.

The incident has provided an amusing anecdote in the lead-up to the film's release, highlighting the enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding "Kalki 2898 AD." Fans are now eagerly counting down the days until they can witness Prabhas in this futuristic spectacle, confident that their bookings will indeed take them to the right movie.