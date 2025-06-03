Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ release halts in Karnataka amid apology row

The controversy surrounding veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s remarks at the Thug Life audio launch has taken a serious turn, escalating into a legal dispute with the Karnataka High Court stepping in. The issue, which sparked public backlash from sections of the Kannada-speaking community, has now disrupted the film’s regional release plans.

During a recent hearing, the High Court came down heavily on Haasan, questioning his authority to comment on historical or linguistic matters. The bench bluntly asked, “Are you a historian or a linguist? If you want Thug Life to see a smooth release, you must issue a clear apology as you hurted their sentiments.”

Responding to the uproar, Kamal Haasan sent an official letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, expressing regret and clarifying his intentions. He insisted that his comments were rooted in affection, especially towards actor Shiva Rajkumar, and not meant to diminish the Kannada language. He emphasized that his career has always celebrated unity among Indian languages.

However, the High Court found the actor’s statement lacking in sincerity, noting post-lunch that Haasan didn’t appear “truly apologetic.” The matter has now been adjourned to June 10, 2025.

In a dramatic development, Kamal Haasan has decided to halt Thug Life’s release in Karnataka until further notice. The move has left fans and the film industry watching closely, as the situation continues to unfold with the potential to affect the film’s broader release strategy.