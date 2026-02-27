Science as social justice: Karnataka’s blueprint for a future-ready India

In every generation, nations are defined not merely by their economic output or military strength, but by the quality of their ideas. Science and technology are the instruments through which ideas are transformed into progress. In fact, they are no longer peripheral to governance but central to it. They shape our public health systems, our agriculture, our climate responses, our education, and the transparency of our institutions.

Science is not just about laboratories and equations. It is about dignity. It is about equity. It is about empowering citizens with knowledge and ensuring that governance is evidence-based, accountable, and forward-looking.

Jawaharlal Nehru, one of the foremost champions of scientific temper in India, has rightly observed, “It is science alone that can solve the problems of hunger and poverty, of insanitation and illiteracy.” I am a firm believer in this vision. For me, science is not an abstract pursuit; it is a moral commitment to development with justice.

Science as an engine of social justice:

When we speak of science in governance, we speak of measurable outcomes. Data-driven decision-making reduces arbitrariness. Transparent technological systems enhance accountability. Digital public infrastructure ensures that welfare reaches the last beneficiary without leakage. Environmental monitoring safeguards both ecology and livelihoods.

In Karnataka, we recognize that scientific temper is the foundation of democratic citizenship. It encourages questioning, rational discourse, and informed participation. By embedding science into public policy, we strengthen the trust between institutions and citizens. Science-driven governance also promotes social justice. When we use technology to monitor groundwater levels, improve agricultural productivity, enhance rural health diagnostics, or enable digital service delivery, we are not merely modernizing systems; we are widening access.

Democratizing science education:

However, the true measure of progress is whether a child in a remote village can access the same scientific inspiration as a student in Bengaluru. Our approach is quite clear on this: democratize science education.

Our mobile digital planetarium programme has taken astronomy to thousands of schools. With eleven mobile units operating across regions, including extensive outreach in Kalyana Karnataka, lakhs of students have experienced immersive sky shows. We are launching Nehru Stream Labs to promote hands-on learning ensuring that rural students can look at the night sky and see possibility, not limitation.

When a child observes the rings of Saturn or Jupiter through a telescope for the first time, something transformative occurs. Curiosity is awakened. Imagination expands. The foundations of innovation are laid. Imagination at the early stage always paves the foundation for exploration in the future.

Building institutions for the future:

Infrastructure is the bedrock of sustained scientific progress. We are developing a state-of-the-art Science City near Bengaluru with an estimated investment of ₹300 crore in collaboration with the Union Government. This facility is a place where science meets society. We have also strengthened research ecosystems through the Vision Group on Science and Technology (VGST). Over the past two years, VGST has supported more than 200 research and innovation projects across Karnataka’s higher education institutions, committing nearly ₹33 crore. Through Programmes such as Grants for Research Excellence (GRE), K-FIST infrastructure strengthening, Early Career Research Awards, and Faculty Development Programmes, we are nurturing research excellence beyond metropolitan centers.

We are equally committed to supporting young researchers. Through the DST PhD Scholarship Programme, hundreds of doctoral scholars in science and engineering are receiving sustained financial support, reinforcing our talent pipeline.

Deep tech and the quantum horizon:

The world stands on the threshold of a technological transformation driven by deep technologies, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, and quantum computing. Among these, quantum technology represents one of the most profound paradigm shifts in computational capability. Quantum computing promises breakthroughs in materials discovery, drug development, secure communication, financial modelling, and climate simulation. Nations that lead in quantum research will shape global economic and strategic architectures.

Karnataka has resolved to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world in this endeavour. The State has launched the Karnataka Quantum Mission with an allocation of ₹1,000 crore and a clear vision: to build a $20-billion quantum-driven economy by 2035. Our roadmap envisages nurturing over 100 quantum startups, generating thousands of high-skilled jobs, and developing indigenous quantum processors scaling toward 1,000 qubits within the decade.

Through Q-City, the proposed integrated quantum innovation and manufacturing hub, we aim to converge research, startups, industry, fabrication facilities, and export infrastructure in one ecosystem. Our approach is structured around four pillars: talent and skilling; research and technology targets; infrastructure and industry and business growth. Our international engagement with global platforms such as Swissnex and other international quantum ecosystems demonstrates our commitment to collaboration without dependency. Our ambition is clear: Karnataka must become an inventor and exporter of deep technology, not merely a borrower.

The State possesses formidable advantages: a dense cluster of research institutions, including IISc, RRI, JNCASR, ICTS, and NCBS; a vibrant startup ecosystem with over 18,000 startups; and strong IT industry anchors.

We intend to catalyse synergy to translate laboratory discovery into market-ready products and global exports. Through venture support mechanisms, patent facilitation, infrastructure investments, and industry partnerships, we are building an ecosystem where ideas move rapidly from prototype to deployment. This is not about technological vanity. It is about economic sovereignty and creating high-value jobs for our youth.Karnataka’s journey is anchored in the belief that knowledge empowers citizens, strengthens democracy, and drives sustainable prosperity.

The future will belong to societies that invest in research, nurture curiosity, and uphold rational inquiry.

Karnataka is determined to be among them. Science is our compass; innovation is our vehicle and social justice our destination.

(The writer is Karnataka’s minister for Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation)