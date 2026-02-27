MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th February 2026

Rajaji’s bust in Rashtrapati Bhavan is welcome move

Unveiling of Rajaji’s bust in the Rashtrapati Bhavan is a welcome move as it fulfils the stated objective of erasing all colonial relics from India. Rajaji, an ardent nationalist, was instrumental in awakening the spiritual potential of the nation. During his tenure as the first Governor General of India, he installed the statutes of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Mahatma Gandhi in the puja alcove which exemplifies his idea of India.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti, Nalgonda

Fostering science temper

As we observe National Science Day on February 28, commemorating the discovery of the Raman Effect by C V Raman, it is a fitting occasion to reflect on the vital role science plays in shaping our lives and driving national progress. Beyond celebrating a landmark scientific achievement, this day invites us to nurture a spirit of inquiry and rational thinking among citizens. In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and the pervasive reach of digital platforms, science has transformed communication, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Yet, these advancements have also brought the challenge of misinformation and pseudoscience, which often spread more quickly than verified facts. In such circumstances, cultivating a scientific temper—the ability to question, analyse evidence, and think logically—becomes more important than ever. Scientific temper is not confined to laboratories or academic institutions; it is a way of thinking that should guide everyday life. It empowers individuals to make informed decisions on issues ranging from health and the environment to social concerns.

By promoting critical thinking, it helps counter blind beliefs and encourages reasoning based on evidence. Initiatives such as science exhibitions, public lectures, and hands-on activities can make science more accessible and engaging, especially for young learners. Parents and society also play a crucial role in fostering curiosity among children. A scientifically aware society is better equipped to address global challenges such as climate change, public health crises, and sustainable development. National Science Day, first observed in 1987, is celebrated across schools, colleges, universities, research institutes, and medical institutions throughout the country.

This year’s theme, “Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat,” highlights the importance of inclusive participation in science and technology, as well as their role in addressing global challenges and building a sustainable future.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Bucknor should have apologised long back

More than two decades after making what was then widely seen as a “dreadful decision”, against Sachin Tendulkar, the reputed cricket umpire Steve Bucknor expressed regret for giving Tendulkar out LBW at Brisbane has admitted that the decision as a mistake. In the commentary box Tony Grieg had referred to it as a “dreadful” decision.

To err may be human, but who knows? Had that mistake not been made, Sachin and India would have dominated the cricketing world as done by Australia for 22 years. It seems like Australia and Pakistan are enjoying the best of everything as far as luck is concerned.

M Chandrasekhar, Kadapa

Balancing effort and opportunity in education

With reference to the article published in The Hans India (Feb 26) under the headline “The role of opportunity and preparation in student outcomes.” The thoughtful piece sheds light on a subject that lies at the heart of our education system. Indeed, diligence and perseverance help learners burn the midnight oil and climb the academic ladder.

Access to quality resources, mentorship, stable study environments, and informed guidance can give some students a head start. True merit should not merely reward those who ace the test, but also recognise resilience, growth, and determination shown under challenging circumstances.

When schools and institutions acknowledge context alongside performance, they move closer to ensuring that no child slips through the cracks. A fair system must therefore strive not only to test knowledge but also to expand access to preparation and support.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada