‘Kannappa’ teaser promises a visual extravaganza

Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film, "Kannappa," is generating significant buzz, thanks to its star-studded cast and massive budget. Featuring top stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal, this prestigious project is set to be a major highlight in the film industry. The film’s teaser, which was recently showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, received an overwhelmingly positive response. Today, the makers held an event in Hyderabad to launch the teaser digitally.



The teaser opens with Kalamukha, the leader of a tribe, ordering his men to uproot a Shiva Linga. However, Kannappa (played by Vishnu Manchu), an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, fiercely defends the sacred site, killing Kalamukha’s men. The scene shifts to Kalamukha, who is stunned to learn that his men were defeated by a single warrior. Vishnu Manchu makes a powerful entrance, showcasing intense action sequences that highlight the film's ambitious nature.

"Kannappa" appears to focus heavily on action, leaving audiences curious about the conflict between the tribal people and Vishnu Manchu's character. The teaser raises questions about the storyline, including the roles played by the legendary Mohan Babu and the significance of the war. While Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva is confirmed, Prabhas is briefly seen in a small yet impactful shot.

Priety Mukundan stars as the female lead in this fantasy action drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, known for his work on the "Maha Bharat" serial. Produced by Mohan Babu under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, "Kannappa" promises to be a cinematic spectacle. The music, composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy, is expected to add an additional layer of grandeur to the film.