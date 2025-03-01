Live
- Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma
- Vaishnaw says 360 km of Bullet Train project complete; blames Uddhav Thackeray for delay
- Adhere to party line: Bhakta
- Agri sector growth and prosperity of villages: PM Modi lists key goals in post-Budget webinar
- BJP protecting political interests: Naveen
- Mahanadi Waterfront project to begin soon
- Majhi sets target to achieve 85 pc expenditure
- Oppn slams govt over mismanaging festivals
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 'Mothers on Wheels' road trip
- India emerging as new factory of world; land of infinite innovations: PM Modi
Just In
Kannappa Teaser Released, Prabhas' Look Stands Out
The much-anticipated teaser of Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, starring Manchu Vishnu, has dropped and is already receiving rave reviews
The teaser of Mukesh Kumar Singh's 'Kannappa' movie starring Manchu Vishnu as the hero has been released. The movie will be released pan India-wide on April 25. It is known that the song 'Shiva Siva Shankara' released from this movie has already received a positive response. The latest teaser has also been praised. In particular, Vishnu's performance, the music, the other actors' scenes, and Prabhas' look at the end are the highlights of the teaser. Meanwhile, Manchu Mohan Babu, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar play key roles in this movie.
Another interesting highlight of the movie is the dialogue delivered by Mohan Babu. Akshay Kumar looked new in the role of Shiva. Kajal played the role of Parvati. Prabhas' look was the highlight in the teaser. The teaser ended showing Prabhas in the last.
Watch it here: