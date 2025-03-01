Kannappa Teaser Released, Prabhas' Look Stands Out

The teaser of Mukesh Kumar Singh's 'Kannappa' movie starring Manchu Vishnu as the hero has been released. The movie will be released pan India-wide on April 25. It is known that the song 'Shiva Siva Shankara' released from this movie has already received a positive response. The latest teaser has also been praised. In particular, Vishnu's performance, the music, the other actors' scenes, and Prabhas' look at the end are the highlights of the teaser. Meanwhile, Manchu Mohan Babu, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar play key roles in this movie.

Another interesting highlight of the movie is the dialogue delivered by Mohan Babu. Akshay Kumar looked new in the role of Shiva. Kajal played the role of Parvati. Prabhas' look was the highlight in the teaser. The teaser ended showing Prabhas in the last.

Watch it here: