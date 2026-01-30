Murder accused killed trying to flee by snatching cop’s pistol

An arrested murder accused was killed in a police encounter in Agra when he allegedly snatched a pistol from a sub-inspector and opened fire in an attempt to flee in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

A constable and a sub-inspector were injured in the incident that occurred when the accused was being taken by a police team to a spot for the recovery of a country-made pistol allegedly used in the murder, they said.

Arbaaz Khan was arrested for the murder of Raj Chauhan, who was shot dead in the Trans Yamuna police station area of Agra on the night of January 23.

Following his arrest, the accused was being taken for recovery of the country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime when the encounter occurred, it stated.

According to the police, Khan allegedly snatched the pistol of a sub-inspector and attempted to flee near Kanshiram Awas in the Tedi Bagiya area by opening fire at the police party.

In the firing, constable Manoj Kumar and sub-inspector Rishi sustained injuries. One bullet each also struck the bulletproof jackets of Trans Yamuna station house officer Harendra Kumar and Kotwali Station House Officer Bhanu Pratap, a police statement said.