'Kapatadhaari' becomes a biggest disaster for Sumanth

After 2017 released 'Malli Raava' movie, Sumanth hasn't scored a proper hit at the box office till now. The actor recently came up with the official Telugu remake of Kannada super hit movie 'Kavaludaari'.

Titled as 'Kapatadhaari', Pradeep Krishnamoorthy helmed the remake version. The teaser and trailer have grabbed the attention of the audience. But, the movie has utterly failed to impress. The film recently got released on 19th February 2021 and ended up as the biggest disaster at the box office. According to the trade reports, the overall final share collection of 'Kapatadhaari' movie in the Telugu States is just 35 lakhs.

Even when the ticket cost was only 5 rupees, the first week collections of star heroes flop movies used to make big amounts than the overall collections of Sumanth's 'Kapatadhaari'. The biggest disaster of this film has been raising doubts about the future of Sumanth in Tollywood.