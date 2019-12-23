Trending :
Karthi's Donga box office report

Karthi
Cashing the craze and success of Khaidi, Tamil star hero Karthi came up with an exciting project titled Donga.

Cashing the craze and success of Khaidi, Tamil star hero Karthi came up with an exciting project titled Donga. Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame directed the movie and surprisingly, the film also featured Jyothika in the crucial role. Both Karthi and Jyothika played siblings in the film. The movie is titled Thambi in Tamil and the simultaneous release helped the hero to stay in the buzz for some time.

Interestingly, the film released with a box-office clash with Prathi Roju Pandage and Ruler. Still, the movie tried to leave a mark on the release day but the positive talk did not reflect in the collections. Had it been a solo release, Karthi's movie would certainly have made bigger numbers in the first weekend. Comparatively, the numbers on Saturday and Sunday are less than that of Friday.

Satyaraj and Nikhila Vimal also played crucial roles in the movie.

