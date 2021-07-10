Top
Kathi Mahesh dies after road accident

Kathi Mahesh
Kathi Mahesh who met with a road accident has passed away

Highlights

Tollywood actor and film critic Kathi Mahesh who met with a road accident has passed away, reports said.

Despite several surgeries, Kathi Mahesh succumbed to his injuries. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai.

Kathi Mahesh was returning to Hyderabad from Chittoor when the accident took place.


The film critic suffered major head injuries after his car rammed against a lorry on national highway in Nellore district.

