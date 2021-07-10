Kathi Mahesh dies after road accident
Highlights
Tollywood actor and film critic Kathi Mahesh who met with a road accident has passed away, reports said.
Tollywood actor and film critic Kathi Mahesh who met with a road accident has passed away, reports said.
Despite several surgeries, Kathi Mahesh succumbed to his injuries. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai.
Kathi Mahesh was returning to Hyderabad from Chittoor when the accident took place.
The film critic suffered major head injuries after his car rammed against a lorry on national highway in Nellore district.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story