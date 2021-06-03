Kaushal's emotional tweet; wife gives clarification

Kaushal Manda needs no introduction to the Telugu audiences. He won the title of Bigg Boss season 2 and has created a sensation on television. His wife Neelima is a noted name in the film circles. Recently, Kaushal posted an emotional post on his wife which created a lot of doubts about her health. However, Neelima has given clarity on the same.

Neelima opened up that she tested positive for Coronavirus. Neelima is currently staying in the UK where she is doing a job. Neelima revealed that the people over there did not show much concern when she got the infection. She revealed that people just asked her to take a paracetamol and did not give any emergency medical support.



Neelima says that the treatment situation in India is far better than in UK and asked everyone to stay safe. She revealed that she is currently doing fine and will be back in India soon.

