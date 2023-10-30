‘Keeda Cola’ pre-release event highlights

Young and talented director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, who has received all the accolades with the blockbuster hits 'Pelli Chooplu' and ‘Ee Nagariki Emayindi,’ is coming up with his third film, a unique crime comedy movie 'Keeda Cola'. This film is being made as Production No 1 under the VG Cinema banner and is being produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik and Sripad.

The promotional content of this film presented by hero Rana Daggubati has increased the expectations of the film. The film unit organized a pre-release event for “Keeda Cola,” which is slated to release worldwide on November 3. The pre-release event was grand with hero Vijay Deverakonda as the chief guest.

In the pre-release event, hero Vijay Devarakonda said that it was director Tarun Bhaskar who introduced me to you all as a hero with the movie 'Pelli Chuplu'. “Me, Nag Ashwin, Tarun Bhaskar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, we grew up in different places. Our backgrounds are different. The movie brought us all together. Nag Ashwin played a role in ‘Evade Subrahmanyam.’ That's when I met Tarun. Then we did the ‘Pelli Chupulu.’ The movie was a big success. Tarun also got a National Award. After such success, anything can be done. But Tarun did “Ee Nagaraniki Emayindi” with some other new people and gave a career to some others. Now there are good talented actors in “Keeda Cola” too. Tarun believes in himself and his stories. I respect him for this. “Keeda Cola” is definitely fun. All the best to the team. I have to tell you one more thing. Tarun brought a story. We locked the script. A film will come in our combination soon," he said.

Brahmanandam said, “The only reason to act in this film is Tarun Bhaskar. I have seen his previous films and thought it would be good to work with such directors. I felt very happy when Tarun Bhaskar came and asked me to act in the film at such a time. Working with this team was heart touching. I was treated with great respect. I got a chance to act like a kid with this team. I felt young while working with them. In this, Tarun Bhaskar got a new idea to make me sit in a wheelchair and make a comedy. I am sure that this movie will be a big success

Tarun Bhaskar said, “There was a little fear about ‘Pelli Chupulu’, and ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emayindi’ films. I used to walk outside the theatre. There is no such fear in the case of ‘Keeda Cola.’ I saw the movie. I am very confident about the film. Crime comedy is my favorite genre. I feel very happy for making this film. Thanks to my friends Upendra, Kaushik, Vivek, Sai. They supported me so much. We designed this movie not about us but about the audience. This movie is an attempt to make people laugh despite all the problems. We did ‘Keeda Cola’ with the zeal to do something new, he said.”















