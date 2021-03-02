Keerthy Suresh on a signing spree

Tollywood: National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been making it into the news with her wedding rumours lately. Initially, rumours came out that Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with a BJP leader.

After that, the gossipmongers claimed that Keerthy Suresh and music composer Anirudh Ravichander are madly in love with each other and are planning to get married this year. But, it seems like the Miss India actress is not interested in marriage and is on a signing spree. Her upcoming movie 'Rang De' is going to get released on 25th of this month. Keerthy Suresh is also playing the female lead in Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. She also has superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annatthe' in her pipeline and the shooting of the movie is yet to go on roll.

Rumours are coming out that Keerthy Suresh is also playing a crucial role in Tamil star hero Vijay's upcoming movie. We can say that Keerthy Suresh is not going to get married anytime soon.