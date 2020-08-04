Khaidi director to make his debut in Telugu with a star hero

Tollywood: Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the talented filmmakers in the current times. The young director is currently working on the post-production works of the film Master. After Managaram, and Khaidi, the director is currently looking at doing movies with star heroes.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to make his debut in Telugu soon. Already, Mythri Movie Makers paid him an advance to do a film with a star hero. The film will release in multiple languages and the discussions are going on regarding the same.

Mythri Movie Makers has dates of Vijay Devarakonda, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR. They might set up a project soon with one of the heroes. As of now, there is no clarity on who gets the chance to do the film. More details about the film will come out soon.