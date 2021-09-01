Kiara Advani hikes her remuneration!

Kiara Advani remuneration: Kiara Advani is one of the popular names in the Indian film industry. The actress is steadily growing in the regional cinema as well as National cinema. Interestingly, she is also gaining a fan base with the success of her projects in the OTT space.

As per the latest reports, Kiara Advani is taking a huge amount as remuneration for her upcoming films. Going by the buzz, she recently hiked her remuneration with the success of Shershah.

We hear that the actress will be getting a remuneration of close to 4 crores for all her upcoming films. The actress will be taking 3.5 crores as remuneration for her next in Telugu, starring Ram Charan in the lead role.

Kiara is busy with a bunch of projects right now and there is no harm in giving her what she deserves!