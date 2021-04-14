Top
King Maker as title for 'Lucifer' remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi's film "Acharya" is currently in the final stages of the shoot. The actor will soon take up the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster "Lucifer" and the shooting will be starting in May. Mohan Raja is on the board as the director and the pre-production work reached the final stages. "Lucifer" is a political drama and the makers are considering for a catchy title for the film.

As per the buzz, "King Maker" would be the title for the film. Nothing has been finalized but the makers are showing interest on "King Maker". The final call on this would be taken soon. Nayanthara, Satyadev are considered for the other crucial roles and an official announcement will be made soon. Veteran producer NV Prasad in association with Konidela Production Company is bankrolling the film. The film will have its theatrical release this year.

