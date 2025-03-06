Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘Dilruba’ trailer heightens expectation

After the success of KA, rising star Kiran Abbavaram is gearing up for his next film, Dilruba, which is set to release on March 14. With its teaser and two hit songs already creating a buzz, the film’s latest trailer further heightens expectations.

Directed by Viswa Karun, Dilruba follows Siddhu, played by Kiran Abbavaram, a man who approaches life with intense passion—whether it’s love, anger, or ambition. The trailer showcases his powerful screen presence, blending action, drama, and romance seamlessly. His dynamic styling and high-energy performance add to the film’s appeal.

The romantic track between Kiran Abbavaram and Rukshar Dhillon feels fresh and engaging, offering a compelling emotional depth. The trailer hints at high-stakes action sequences, gripping dialogues, and emotionally charged moments, with the "sorry sequences" expected to be a major highlight.

The film’s music, composed by Sam CS, elevates the drama, complementing its rich visuals. With Aadukalam Naren and Satya in key roles, Dilruba promises an engaging mix of action, romance, and emotional storytelling.

Produced by Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film division of Saregama India Ltd, with Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama backing the project, Dilruba is shaping up to be a must-watch theatrical experience.

With anticipation building, all eyes are on March 14, when Dilruba hits the big screens, promising a gripping and visually stunning cinematic journey.