Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘KA’ completes filming, set for pan-Indian release

KA, an upcoming period thriller starring Kiran Abbavaram, has wrapped up its shooting, with excitement building for its grand release. Directed by the talented duo Sujith and Sandeep, the film promises to be an action-packed spectacle set against a village backdrop. Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram are cast in the lead roles, and the movie is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the Srichakras Entertainments banner, with Chinta Varalakshmi presenting the film.

The directors took to social media to express their heartfelt thanks to the cast and crew. In a touching note, Sujith and Sandeep shared that the experience of working on KA was unforgettable, and the team had become like family. They fondly recalled their previous collaboration on Aharnishalu, highlighting the joy and camaraderie that fueled the making of KA, despite the challenges.

The film is set for a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Telugu producer Vamsi Nandipati will handle the regional release, while popular Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan will distribute the film in Kerala through his banner, Wayfarer Films. The movie’s impressive production values and gripping storyline have generated anticipation, making KA one of the most awaited films in multiple languages.