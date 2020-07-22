Koratala Siva convinced Chiranjeevi for Acharya's shoot?

Chiranjeevi decided to shoot the film Acharya, as soon as the government grants permission. However, the shock came in the form of rising Corona cases. So, the actor decided to start the shoot only after the pandemic gets controlled fully. But, the film's director Koratala Siva is unhappy with the decision. decided to shoot the film, as soon as the government grants permission. However, the shock came in the form of rising Corona cases. So, the actor decided to start the shoot only after the pandemic gets controlled fully. But, the film's director Koratala Siva is unhappy with the decision.

After waiting these many days, Koratala Siva is said to have finally approached Chiranjeevi with a new plan. Siva requested Chiru to allow the team to begin the shoot for the portions that involve less crew and less actors. Chiranjeevi got convinced and has given his go-ahead for the same.

The team is currently erecting a Temple set in Ramoji Film City. They will be shooting the film from the second week of August. The complete details will come out soon. Stay tuned to us.