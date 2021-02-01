'Krack' biggest hit in Ravi Teja's film career: Director Malineni Gopichand

Vijayawada: Director Malineni Gopichand said here on Sunday that the movie 'Krack' will remain the biggest hit in the career of the lead actor Ravi Teja.

He along with his family members viewed the Krack movie at the Capital Cinemas here on Sunday. Earlier, he cut the cake to celebrate the success of the movie. Later, addressing the media, the director said that no pictures were released due to pandemic during the last eight months.

However, in the Sankranti release, Krack is the biggest hit. It is a family entertainer and with the success of this movie, he would concentrate on creating more such movies, he said.

Thanking the audience for handing over huge success to the directorial venture, he said that following the success of the movie, several producers announced the dates for the release of their movies. He said that he had witnessed the same patronage in Telangana also along with Andhra Pradesh. Capital cinemas manager Kishore and Suresh Productions distributor Bhagavan and others were also present.