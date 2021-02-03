Krack movie final box office collection: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan played the lead roles in the film Krack. The film has become a very big hit at the box-office. The film is the first one to hit the screens this year. Amidst tight competition, Krack has ended up tasting huge profits. The breakeven point of the film was around 18 crores but the film has collected a share of 36 crores. Gopichand Malineni is the film's director.

The following is the detailed breakdown of Krack closing collections at the box-office.

Nizam: Rs. 11.61 crore

Ceded: Rs 5.94 crore

Uttarandhra: Rs 4.08 crore

East Godavari: Rs 3.16 crore

West Godavari: Rs 2.35 crore

Guntur: Rs 2.66 crore

Krishna: Rs 2.28 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.72 crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 33.80 crore (56.52 crores Gross)

Karnataka + Rest Of India: Rs 1.65 crore

Overseas: Rs 78 lakh

Total: Rs 36.23 crore (60.60 crores Gross)