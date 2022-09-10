Krishna Vrinda Vihari: Naga Shourya Promises A Complete Entertainer

Tollywood's young actor Naga Shourya is all busy having a couple of interesting movies in his kitty. He always picks unique and entertaining plots that make his fans eagerly await for the release dates of his movies. At present, he is all set to hit the big screens with his upcoming movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this entertaining movie and showcased a glimpse of the comedy film!



Naga Shourya shared the trailer of this movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Naga Shourya also wrote, "Here's #KrishnaVrindaVihari Theatrical Trailer - https://youtu.be/cFCiVmN1OfM Coming to Theatres with Full of Fun & Entertainment on Sept 23rd! #KVV #KVVfromSept23rd @ShirleySetia #AnishKrishna #SaiSriram @mahathi_sagar @ira_creations @saregamasouth".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Naga Shourya getting emotional witnessing Vennela Kishore being in Coma. Then he takes us to his past showcasing how he moves from a small village to a city after bagging a job in MNC. Hailing from an orthodox family, he completely enjoys the city aura and falls in love with a rich girl. But they get separated due to some reasons. So, we need to wait and watch to know how the lovebirds unite and what the reason behind Kishore's bad condition is! At the end, Satya, Ramakrishna and Naga Shourya are seen using some funny techniques to cure Kishore… This makes us go ROFL! Well, Radhika is seen as Naga Shourya's mother and looked in a classy avatar!

On the occasion of Naga Shourya's birthday earlier the makers dropped the first look poster. This romantic comedy movie is directed by Anish Krishna. Internet sensation and singer Shirley Setia is the lead actress of this movie and is all set to make her Tollywood debut. This movie has an ensemble cast of Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji and Amitash Pradhan. Krishna Varinda Vihari is bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri and Naga Shaurya under the Ira Creations banner. The movie will now release on 23rd September, 2022!

Naga Shourya will be next seen in Police Vari Hecharika, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai movies.