‘Kundanala Bomma’ song launched by filmmaker Bobby Kolli, celebrates women and nature

Filmmaker Bobby Kolli has officially launched the video song Kundanala Bomma, directed by Rajesh Jaiker and starring Viraaj and Samskruthi in the lead. The special musical project carries a profound social message, beautifully comparing the elegance of nature with the strength and spirit of womanhood.

The song is produced by renowned choreographer Sekhar Master under his label Sekhar Music and will be released on his YouTube channel. Speaking at the launch, Bobby Kolli praised the team’s creativity, stating that every frame of the song reflects nature’s purity while highlighting the resilience of women. He applauded director Rajesh Jaikar and technician Sravan G Kumar for their artistic vision, and the lead actors for breathing life into the lyrical concept.

A strong technical crew contributed to the song’s visual and emotional appeal. Sravan G Kumar handled cinematography, editing, and DI, ensuring stunning visuals rooted in natural landscapes. Singer Deepu has lent his powerful and soulful vocals, while composer Mark Prashanth infused the track with warm, nature-inspired melodies. The choreography, designed by Krishna Master, flows in harmony with the scenic surroundings—capturing the grace of wind, water, and blooming life.

Set among real locations, Viraaj and Samskruthi portray the theme of “nature as a mirror of womanhood.” In a world dominated by fast visuals, Kundanala Bomma encourages viewers to pause and appreciate both the environment and the beauty of feminine strength—united as one poetic celebration.