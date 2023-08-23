Live
Kushi gets U/A certificate; locks lengthy runtime
Among the September releases, rom-com entertainer “Kushi” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha has great hype among the audiences. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, songs which were released are already chartbusters.
To avoid the last-minute hurdles, the film completed its censor process ten days before its release. “Kushi” has been certified U/A with an approved runtime of 165 minutes (2 hours and 45 minutes) by CBFC. This is a very lengthy run-time for a love story. Let’s see whether Vijay and Samantha can hook up audience to seats with their chemistry.
“Kushi” is scheduled to hit the screens on September 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Sharanya Pon Vannan, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Sharanya Pradeep played vital roles.