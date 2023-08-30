‘Kushi’ runtime: The latter half is slightly longer than the first half

After the debacle “Liger,” Vijay Deverakonda collaborated with Shiva Nirvana for a love story “Kushi,” which is the next big release from Tollywood. The movie has Samantha opposite to the “Arjun Reddy” actor. The rom-com entertainer has a very good buzz and is expected to open well at the box office. The advance bookings will begin tomorrow.

As per the reports, Kushi’s final copy is around 163 minutes (2 hours and 43 minutes). Comparatively, the second half (1 hour and 24 minutes) is slightly longer than the first half (1 hour and 19 minutes). As the film has a lengthy runtime, the screenplay needs to be watertight and the editing should be crispy to tie the audience to their seats. “Kushi” releases in multiple languages this Friday.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep in significant roles. The happening production house Mythri Movie Makers has produced this much-anticipated project. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the tunes and the songs which were released are already trending in every social media platforms.