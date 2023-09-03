  • Menu
‘Kushi’ success meet: Date and time locked for the event

'Kushi' success meet: Date and time locked for the event
Young sensation Vijay Deverakonda and beautiful actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu teamed up for a romantic drama “Kushi.”

Young sensation Vijay Deverakonda and beautiful actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu teamed up for a romantic drama “Kushi.” Released on Friday, the pan-Indian film is directed by Shiva Nirvana bagged a tremendous success is making huge money at box-office. Actor’s fans and general movie lovers are being entertained for this rom-com.

As the film garnered success, the makers have decided to share their happiness with the fans and movie lovers tomorrow by holding a success meet. The venue is Gurajada Kalakshetram, Vizag, and the time is 6 PM for the event.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep played significant roles in this movie. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

