‘Laggam’ teaser showcases traditions of Telangana village wedding

The teaser for the upcoming Telugu film Laggam, which captures the vibrant traditions of a Telangana village wedding, has generated significant buzz. Aadi Saikumar unveiled the film’s teaser.

Aadi Saikumar praised the film, noting, “The teaser for Laggam is exceptional, featuring stunning visuals. Director Ramesh Cheppala has crafted this film with great taste. Working with Rajendra Prasad, Rohini, and Krishnudu has been a wonderful experience. I'm thrilled to see so many close friends involved in this project and wish for its grand success.”

Director Ramesh Cheppala expressed gratitude towards those who contributed to the film’s success, particularly producer Venugopal Reddy. “I am thankful to everyone who played a part in making Laggam a remarkable film. The strength of the film lies in its narrative and storyline. We are excited about the positive response to the teaser and hope families will enjoy the film.”

With its depiction of traditional celebrations, Laggam is set to captivate audiences across the Telugu states.