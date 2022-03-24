Lakshmi Manchu Introduces Her Maternal Family By Sharing A Few Pics

Tollywood's young actress Lakshmi Manchu proved her mettle with all her versatile acting skills and amazing screen presence. It is all known that she is married to Andy Srinivasan and the couple is blessed with a little daughter Vidya Nirvana through surrogacy! Being an active social media user, she treats all her fans by sharing her pics and videos. She recently introduced her maternal family and is all happy to be part of such beautiful and wonderful family…

In these pics, Vidya and Lakshmi are seen being pampered by her in-laws. Along with sharing these lovely pics, she also dropped a long note and praised her in-laws and thanked them for being part of such a wonderful family. She wrote, "Introducing Andy's paternal family, Radha Ma and her three beautiful sisters Chanda Chitti, Prema Chitti & Chitra Chitti. (I call them Chitti since Andy calls them Chitti). The love that Apple and I enjoy from them is far beyond what even God can give you. We are so blessed for their unconditional love, it's a rarity that all three sisters were together because they live in different parts of the world but what a joyful few days, we had with them and Apple is so overwhelmed with their love that she didn't want to come back and decided to stay longer. Just look at the way they round her up and eat her up. Uncle is a voracious reader who is full of simplicity and life. So different from the world I live in on a daily basis. This family to me is more than any daughter-in-law can ask for. I've been their superstar even when I was doing small roles in the US. They always supported and encouraged me and are my biggest cheerleaders.

I don't say it often but my darling Chitti's, I love you all so much. And my Amma and Uncle, I love you to the moon and back. Apple is so lucky to have you as her grandparents. My complaint still stands you don't spend enough time with us! Can't wait to see you again!"