Lakshmi Manchu Turns Proud Mother As Her Daughter Nirvana Aced Her Presentation In The School…

Tollywood's ace actress Lakshmi Manchu is now a proud mother as her daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu rocked her presentation in her school stepping into the shoes of great American Inventor, Thomas Alva Edison. As she gave her best on the stage, Lakshmi planned a surprise and made her celebrate the occasion by cutting the cake. She also shared the pics and a video along with jotting down a long note. She is very happy as all the teachers of Nirvana praised her upbringing. Can there be any best moment for Lakshmi than it? So, she shared her happiness with all her fans.



Along with sharing a few pics and a video of her daughter, she also jotted down a long note praising her… "Apple recently in her school had a presentation where she dressed as the great American Inventor, Thomas Alva Edison and spoke to us about scientists and it was so cute🥰. She has been working hard on this for over a month now and I was invited by her teacher to be present for her presentation and I was just blown away with her work! She was also felicitated with an award and her teacher personally called me up saying that she is the kindest child she has ever seen because she has never witnessed Nirvana saying one bad word no matter how much she is provoked or how upset she is. It overwhelms me as a mother, how beautifully she has brought up a kid. So, when I got home to appreciate what she had done and learned, I planned a small surprise, welcoming her with flowers and cutting a cake for her achievement. Later, I was asked questions as well from what I had heard which I wasn't prepared for, but I think I aced it. It's so important to acknowledge your kid's wins and accomplishments no matter how small or big they are. We ALL need to be validated, be seen, and make every single moment count. Here are some of the pictures from that afternoon. Here's to my cute little baby, Apple."

In the first pic, Nirvana is seen dressed up as great American Inventor, Thomas Alva Edison and even her chart is also seen in the background! Lakshmi Manchu celebrated this special occasion by presenting her a bouquet and making her cutting the cake. In the last video, Nirvana is seen asking a question to her mother as a part of her practice.

Lakshmi Manchu was seen in Pitta Kathalu last year and from then her fans are eagerly awaiting for the next project announcement!