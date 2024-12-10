‘Legally Veer’ glimpse promises a courtroom thriller

The upcoming Telugu film Legally Veer has piqued audience interest with the release of its captivating glimpse. Directed by Ravi Gogula, the legal thriller stars Veer Reddy, Dayanand Reddy, Delhi Ganeshan, and Giridhar in pivotal roles. Produced by Shantamma Mallikireddy under the Silver Cast banner, the film promises an authentic courtroom drama.

At the glimpse launch event, lead actor Veer Reddy shared his unique journey into the film industry. "With no background in films, I explored the idea of podcasts during the COVID-19 pandemic, which connected me with people in cinema. As a practicing lawyer, playing this role felt natural. Telugu cinema rarely delves into legal thrillers, and I wanted to depict an authentic courtroom experience," Veer stated. Despite facing challenges as a newcomer, including multiple takes and dubbing hurdles, he expressed confidence in the film’s quality.

The film is scheduled for a December 27 release. Director Ravi Gogula expressed gratitude for the opportunity to helm this project, emphasizing the importance of media support to reach wider audiences. Choreographer Vallam Kaladhar and actor Giridhar praised the team's dedication, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. With its gripping theme and fresh approach, Legally Veer is shaping up to be an intriguing addition to Telugu cinema.