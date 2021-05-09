Liger Teaser Is Postponed Keeping The Covid-19 Testing Times In Mind

Today being Tollywood's 'Rowdy' Vijay Devarakonda 32birthday, all his fans expected that his upcoming movie Liger teaser will be unveiled. But amid the rapid spread of Covid-19 positive cases, the team of this movie has decided to postpone the release of the teaser and shared the same news with all their fans through their social media page.



This note reads, "During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We are here geared up to reveal a power packed teaser for LIGER on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all. Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Devarakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed. Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest. Take all precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that – we are all in this together. See you soon at the theatres when we're healthy and strong as a country.



Along with this long note, the team also wrote, "In light of the current environment & country's testing times, we must solely help our community! So, we've decided to postpone #LIGER Teaser. Thank You all!".



Even Charmee also shared this post on her Twitter page and made the news reach to her fans…

The Puri Jagannadh's directorial, Liger movie will be released on 9th September, 2021... This movie becomes Vijay Devarakonda's tenth film and Puri's 37th project. This movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions, Puri Connects banners. To bring a Pan India connection to this Tollywood movie, Karan has joined his hands with our dear mass director Puri. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and underwent martial arts training in Thailand. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the lead actress in this sports drama.