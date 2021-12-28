Liger Time Table: The Big Announcement Dates Of This Vijay Devarakonda’s Sports Drama Are Unveiled

Highlights

The makers unveiled the list of social media events through their Twitter page!

Liger movie will hit the big screens on 25th August 2022!

Big news is revealed for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda… As it is all known that he will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger movie, the time table of the upcoming events of this film is unveiled…

Assemble Everyone !!💥 The #LIGER TIME TABLE IS HERE! Join in on the Exciting Buildup to the moment you have ALL been waiting for The LIGER FIRST Glimpse 🦁🔀🐯 First Glimpse on DEC 31st!✅@TheDeverakonda @MikeTyson #PuriJagannadh @ananyapandayy @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial pic.twitter.com/K32qPpXtmc — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) December 28, 2021

According to this poster, the big announcement video will be out tomorrow i.e on 29th December, 2021 @ 10:03 AM. The BTS still release will be done on 30th December @ 10:03 AM and the special insta filter will be also unveiled on the same day @ 4:00 PM. Finally, the first glimpse of the movie will be out on 31st December, 2021!

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the same through his Twitter page…

He also wrote, "VIJAY DEVERAKONDA: 'LIGER' ANNOUNCEMENTS ON 3 DAYS... #Liger - starring #VijayDeverakonda and #AnanyaPanday with #MikeTyson - will have multiple announcements... Check OFFICIAL POSTER for details...".

Speaking about the movie, Liger movie has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. Ace actors like Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin will be seen in other prominent roles. Well, another great surprise for the audience is that, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie. Well, the movie unit recently wrapped up their USA schedule which had Mike Tyson too. They also dropped the cool pics with this great boxer and treated all their fans.

Liger movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda underwent a physical transformation for this movie and flew to Thailand to take martial arts training! Mani Sharma will tune the songs for this movie while Tanishk Bagchi also signed as the composer!

This sports drama will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!