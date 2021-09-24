Love Story: Prabhas, Dhanush, Dulquer, Nani And A Few Other Stars Wish Good Luck To Chay And Sai Pallavi

It is all known that Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story movie got released today in the theatres. This movie is receiving all the positive responses from all corners of the Tollywood movie buffs. Even critics and reviews are also positive and thus Love Story will definitely turn into a blockbuster. Well, on this special occasion, Tollywood ace heroes Prabhas, Dhanush, Dulquer, Nani, Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan and a few others sent best wishes to the whole team of Love Story through Twitter.



Sundeep Kishan

Hearing fab things about #LoveStory Congrats dear @chay_akkineni , @Sai_Pallavi92 @sekharkammula sir @AsianSuniel sir and team ❤️ Excited to watch it in the theatres today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5xvVzxr186 — Sundeep "GULLY ROWDY" Kishan (@sundeepkishan) September 24, 2021

Nani

Wishing team #LoveStory a huge success. With this team @chay_akkineni @Sai_Pallavi92 #ShekharKammula I already know I will love it 🤗 Theatres it is 🤍 — Nani (@NameisNani) September 24, 2021

Naga Shourya

Manchu Manoj

Much needed #Lovestory at this time ❤️😍 Go watch it in your nearest theaters following all the Covid protocols.@chay_akkineni @Sai_Pallavi92 your chemistry is just magical 🪄 Good luck to @sekharkammula garu & the entire team.#LoveStoryOnSep24th pic.twitter.com/ny2cIEidXL — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 24, 2021

Prabhas

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUK86--MpiK/

Along with sharing a beautiful poster of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, he also wrote, "Heartwarming to see much awaited films like #LoveStory releasing on the silver screen post the second wave. Come celebrate the true essence of cinema in a theatre near you and revive the golden days of cinema".

Dulquer Salman

Lakshmi Manchu



Hearing amazing things about #Lovestory! Congratulations @chay_akkineni, @Sai_Pallavi92 and the entire team. 👏🏼 We all need some love in our life right now! ♥️ — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 24, 2021





Going with the plot, Naga Chaitanya will essay the role of a zumba teacher and will be seen teaching zumba to a few ladies on his terrace. Sai Pallavi who will be looking out for a software job attends an interview but fails to crack it. Then Chaitanya who falls the amazing dance performance of Sai Pallavi teams up with her and start their dance school. Then the plot shifts to their cute love story… As their parents oppose their relationship, we need to wait and watch how Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will convince their parents and run their dance school successfully.

Being a romantic love tale, this Shekar Kammula's directorial is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. One more important aspect of this movie is Naga Chaitanya learnt the Telangana dialect for this flick and impressed his fans with his awesome dialogue delivery.