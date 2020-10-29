Lucifer remake: Sister becomes Maradalu?

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on a prestigious project, Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the film. The actor will next do two interesting remakes. One of them is Lucifer remake and the other one is the remake of Vedalam.

For the Lucifer remake, Megastar Chiranjeevi has suggested a lot of changes to the director. The major one is that Manju Warrier plays sister to Mohanlal in the original. The buzz is that Chiranjeevi wants the entire track to be re-worked. Chiranjeevi wants the sister character to be changed to Maradalu's character. Chiranjeevi also suggested some more interesting changes that Vinayak and a team of writers are currently working on.

The film unit is yet to finalize the cast for the movie. The buzz is that Suhasini Maniratnam is in talks to play Chiranjeevi's sister but there is no confirmation on the same.

Anil Sunkara is in talks to produce the film but there is no confirmation on the same.