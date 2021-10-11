MAA: Chiru praises Vishnu; Naga Babu submits resignation

Manchu Vishnu is the new president of the Movie Artists Association. He won over Prakash Raj with a margin of 106 votes. The mega family reportedly supported Prakash Raj in the elections but they utterly failed in making the versatile actor taste the victory in the polls. After the confirmation of the result, Chiranjeevi appreciated Manchu Vishnu but Naga Babu announced his resignation to MAA.



Taking to his Twitter profile, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Hearty Congratulations to the new President of MAA @iVishnuManchu.Exec.Vice President @actorsrikanth & each and every winner of the New Body of our MAA family #movieartistsassociation"



However, Naga Babu submitted his resignation to his primary membership of MAA. "Movie Artists Association is filled with regional feelings and narrow-mindedness. I do not want to continue with an association like this. I am submitting my resignation to my primary membership at the MAA association, goodbye," posted Naga Babu on his Facebook profile.