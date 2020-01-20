"Maahi…" Song From 'Aswathama' Is Peppy

Naga Shourya starrer 'Aswathama' is trending on the top… It is because the makers have made the music lovers to tap their feet by releasing "Maahi…" song from the movie.

Naga Shourya has shared the lyrical video of this song on his Twitter account… Have a look!





This song is foot-tappy where everyone can get grooved too. It is seen that, the song is composed by ace choreographer Raghu master. Being the engagement celebrations song of Naga Shourya's sister, the whole family is seen shaking their legs along with the lead pair Naga Shourya and Mehreen Pizrada.

This song has lyrics by Kasarla Shyam and is sung by Poojan Kohli. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala. This movie has many senior actors like Jayapraksh, Surekha Vani, Pavitra Lokesh Sanjay Swaroop in important roles and is produced by Usha Mulpuri under Ira Creations banner. This Ramana Teja directorial will hit the theatres on 31st January, 2020.