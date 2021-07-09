Maha Samudram shoot comes to an end

RX100 director Ajay Bhupathi's second film Maha Samudram is in the news again. The film unit successfully wrapped up the entire shoot. The makers are currently gearing up with the post-production activities. The film marks the comeback of Siddharth to Telugu cinema after a long time.

"Its a Wrap. An Extreme Delightful Shoot Journey of #Mahasamudram Completed. Our Tale of #ImmeasurableLove Floating soon in Theatres." posted the team along with a picture featuring both Sharwanand and Siddharth.

The film also features Rao Ramesh, Anu Emmanuel, and Aditi Rao Hydari in other important roles. The film unit filmed the majority of the movie's portions in Visakhapatnam. The buzz is that the film is a romantic entertainer with a high intense drama.

Anil Sunkara is bankrolling the project under AK Entertainments banner.