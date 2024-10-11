Mahakali: Prasanth Varma introduces the first female superhero in PVCU

Director Prasanth Varma announced the first female superhero in his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film, titled ‘Mahakali,’ aims to redefine the superhero genre in Indian cinema. Written by Prasanth and directed by Puja Aparnaa Kolluru, known for her work on Martin Luther King, the film is produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios.

Prasanth made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter). He expressed his excitement to collaborate with RKD Studios. He described ‘Mahakali’ as a powerful new force in the universe. He noted that Mahakali is an embodiment of Goddess Kali, representing the fiercest destroyer of evil. He also mentioned the timing of the announcement during Navratri, emphasizing the film’s aim to break stereotypes surrounding superheroes.

A concept video accompanied the announcement. It introduces ‘Mahakali’ as "the most ferocious superhero" in the PVCU. The announcement poster features a striking image of a girl gently touching her head to that of a tiger, set against a backdrop of a Ferris wheel engulfed in flames, along with a bridge, huts, and a shop. This film marks a significant addition to the PVCU, being the first female superhero film within this universe.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hB7PESnLWY

The film will be set in West Bengal. Details about the lead cast remain undisclosed. A press note from the filmmakers highlighted that ‘Mahakali’ will be a "powerful and socially relevant" movie. It will showcase a bold portrayal of Goddess Kali, aiming to break stereotypes and redefine beauty standards in Indian cinema.



The note described the film as an "epic journey of empowerment, faith, and resilience." It draws inspiration from the fierce and compassionate nature of Goddess Kali. The narrative will explore themes such as discrimination, inner strength, and reclaiming identity in a society that often overlooks the value of darker skin.

The music for ‘Mahakali’ will be composed by Smaran Sai. The production design will be handled by Sri Nagendra Tangala, known for his exceptional work in the industry.

Prasanth Varma has gained recognition for his films such as ‘Awe!,’ ‘Kalki,’ and ‘Zombie Reddy.’ Earlier this year, he launched his cinematic universe with ‘HanuMan,’ a film centered on Lord Hanuman. This film was a massive success during Sankranthi and will have a sequel titled Jai Hanuman.

The PVCU will also feature films starring DVV Danayya's son, Dasari Kalyan, and Balakrishna's son, Mokshagna Teja. Dasari Kalyan's film, titled Adhira, is based on Lord Indra. However, details about Mokshagna's film remain under wraps. ‘Mahakali’ is the fifth film in the PVCU and the first not directed by Prasanth Varma himself.

Prasanth previously planned a collaboration with Ranveer Singh for the PVCU. Unfortunately, the project did not materialize despite test shoots being conducted.