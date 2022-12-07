Mahesh Babu And Namrata Enjoy A Super Meal In Mumbai At Avinash And Shazia’s Home

Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu recently lost his father superstar Krishna who was a legendary actor. Even Mahesh's elder brother Ramesh Babu and mother Indira Devi also passed away this year itself leaving him emotionally weak. His wife Namrata always supports him in all the ups & downs and also shares the family pics on social media frequently treating all his fans. Off late, the couple visited Mumbai and enjoyed the home food at Shazia's house. Along with them even filmmakers Trivikram, and Meher Ramesh are seen along with Thaman and Avinash Gowarikar. Namrata shared the pics on her Instagram page and thanked her for wonderful hospitality…



Along with sharing the pics, Namrata also wrote, "Little moments in my big city of dreams. Thanks my Shazia for the best homemade meal!! #Mumbai #Friends #HomeFood @urstrulymahesh #Trivikram @musicthaman @meherramesh @avigowariker @shaziaqg".

The first pic is the group click which had Mahesh and Namrata along with Trivikram, SS Thaman and Meher Ramesh with the hosts Avinash and Shazia. In the second one, all the men are seen enjoying the meal while the last one had the selfie of beautiful ladies.

Shazia also shared the same pics and wrote, "Love you my Chinu!! it was my pleasure and I'm sooooo happy that you guys could make it in your tight schedule! had such a lovely time!!"

At present Mahesh is busy with Trivikram's movie which is tentatively titled SSMB 28. This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie.